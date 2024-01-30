Police find decomposing bodies of 3 kidnap victims in Imo forest

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Henry Okoye, confirmed the discovery to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Owerri. NAN reports that a viral video on social media showed about four decomposing bodies reportedly uncovered in the forest by Imo hunters and forest guards.

Okoye said the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, had directed a tactical team to thoroughly search all the bushes and forests in the area to see if there were more kidnappers and dead bodies.

“Operatives of Imo State Police Command Special Tactical Squad, led by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aboki Danjuma, raided a forest along Avu-Ihiagwa communities, suspected to be kidnappers hideout.

“In the process, five suspected kidnappers were arrested, while three decomposing unidentified corpses suspected to be kidnap victims were recovered.

“The command intends to carry out further DNA confirmatory tests to ascertain the identities of the victims," Okoye stated.

According to him, intense combing of the forest and other nooks and crannies in the state is ongoing to stamp out all forms of crime and criminality.

He advised public members to avail police of sensitive information that could aid them in arresting criminals and securing and safeguarding the state. Okoye urged the public to go to their closest Divisional Police Officer (DPO), the Area Commanders or Commanders of the Tactical Teams.