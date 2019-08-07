The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has explained why pop star, Augustine Kelechi, better known by his stage name, Alhaji Tekno, was invited over by law enforcement on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 and grilled for hours at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

On the weekend of August 2-4, social media users took turns to post videos of Tekno pasting bank notes on the derrieres of scantily clad models and spanking their buttocks for effect, in the upmarket Lekki neighborhood of Lagos, from a transparent glass box mounted on a minivan.

Even though the music star released a statement afterwards in an attempt to clarify what transpired and apologise for his indiscretion, the police maintains that he violated the public laws of the state and will have his day in court.

“Tekno is presently undergoing questioning at the SCIID Panti. Public indecency is against the Criminal Code and if found culpable after investigation, all those responsible will be charged to court,” Police spokesperson, Bala Elkana told The Nation newspaper.

Suspension of an Ad firm

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has also suspended the advertising firm, Pro-Vision Media Systems Limited, whose display van was used for the transportation of Tekno’s semi-nude models.

Chief Executive Officer of LASAA, Mobolaji Sanusi, says the suspension of the ad agency would subsist until the completion of investigation.

Mrs. Yetunde Longe who is the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) SCIID, says Tekno was granted bail on health grounds after grilling.

The musician recently underwent a throat surgery procedure and has been off the entertainment scene for a while as he recuperates from the operation.

“Yes, we invited him for questioning, but we did not detain him because of his health. He was advised to report to the police whenever he was needed. Investigation is still ongoing”, Longe says.

What the law says about public indecency

Tekno, 26, risks three years behind bars for his buttock-spanking session in the full glare of commuters—some of whom looked pleased and stunned to behold brown skin bums jiggling this way and that around midnight in hellish traffic, a distraction from the city’s perennial gridlock--one that so often numbs the mind and jangles the nerves.

Section 136 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 provides that “any person who commits any act of gross indecency with another person in public commits an offence and is liable to a conviction to three years imprisonment.”

Section 134 (a) further states that “an indecent act in a public place makes both parties engaging in the act liable to imprisonment for two years”.

Tekno's defense

In a poorly worded and rambling press statement, Tekno said the strip club-on-wheels stunt that has got him in trouble was necessitated by a logistical nightmare.

“First of, there was no reason for us to be dancing in a truck around Lekki. There was no music, no ventilation in the truck. We were shooting a music video, and we had shortage of vehicles to convey people to the next location, because some of the trucks broke down in between the shoot, which we divided ourselves into various vehicle because we had been shooting all day and having fun which we then moved to the next location.

“However, this was about 12am at midnight already. This was no form of advert for a strip club or dancing naked on the streets for any type of reason.

“In addition, we respect the decency in Lagos and as much as we are entertainers we are always mindful of what we have and don’t jeopardise it.

“We sincerely apologise if some people saw this or felt offended by the scenery they saw. It was never intent (sic)”, Tekno wrote.

Densely populated Lagos which is straddled by the Atlantic Ocean and lagoon, is Nigeria’s melting pot, most cosmopolitan and most liberal of cities. The city also boasts a night life and allure only few cities in the West African sub-region can rival.

Lagos is also widely regarded as Nigeria's entertainment capital.

Tekno boasts a string of hit singles like Pana, Duro, Jogodo, Yawa and Diana to his name.