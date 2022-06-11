Police exhume corpse of man allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen in FCT

The corpse of the victim was taken to the Kuje General Hospital for proper confirmation before taken for re-burial.

Sambo said on June 4, one 44-year old Zakari Hassan Takuma of Area 7 Garki Abuja, came to Kuje Police station and reported that on June 2, his brother Hussaini Aliyu Takuma, 32, of the same address, visited his farm at Jeda in Kuje but did not return home.

He said on receipt of the complaint, detectives tracked one 20-year old Umar Mohammed, a worker of the farm, in connivance with his friend Ibrahim Yusuf, 18, who were seen at Kabusa on their way to Kano with stolen 36 rams and six goats.

According to him, during investigation, it was discovered that the animals belonged to the victim.

Adewale Ojele, the Divisional Command Officer 1, (DCO1) said one 28-year old Ephraim Mbaiga, also a worker of the farm together with all arrested suspects connected to the matter, had been arrested.

Ojele said the case file was handed over to O/C anti kidnapping, FCT Command, on directives of the Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, Inspector Samuel Ochoche said one Usman Sanu, the farm security guard and his wife had absconded from the farm and were still at large.