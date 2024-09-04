Police drag student, parents to court over murder of Kwara graduate

Happiness and his parents, who were identified as Adebayo Adeniyi (51) and Bukola Adeniyi (49), were all charged to the court over the death of Awesu Mojisola, a 21-year-old graduate of Kwara State College of Health Technology.

On Saturday, August 10, 2024, Mojisola was tragically murdered in her room at the Whitefield Hotel in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The crime is alleged to have been committed by Happiness, who deceived Mojisola into attending what was supposed to be a celebratory post-graduation party.

The event, however, turned out to be a ploy.

Mojisola, unsuspecting of the danger, was lured to the hotel under false pretenses.

The suspects were all charged before the court for alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, theft, false personation, and causing disappearance of evidence contrary to Sections 97, 221, 287, 179 and 167 of the Penal Code Law and computer-related frauds contrary to Sections 14(2) (3), 22 (2) (3) of Cybercrime Prevention and Prohibition Law 2015.

During the court proceedings, ASP Isaac Yakub, representing the prosecution, presented details about the case. On August 14, 2024, Blessing Ogungbenro reported to Offa Police Station that her roommate, Mojisola had been missing since Friday, August 9.

Ogungbenro explained that Mojisola had informed her about a phone call from one Kolawola Timileyin.

Timileyin, along with Happiness, had invited Mojisola to a sign-out party at the Whitefield Hotel in Ilorin, with an associated fee of ₦15,000.

“Mojisola later accepted the offer and left Offa to meet up with Adebayo Joshua Happiness at Ilorin lately and while Awesu Mojisola was with Adebayo Joshua Happiness, she complained of being uncomfortable with Happiness in the hotel room that she was lodged because Adebayo Joshua Happiness was smoking hemp.

“Thereafter, Awesu Mojisola’s phone suddenly became unreachable and her whereabouts became unknown adding that immediate police action led to the arrest of Adebayo Joshua Hoppiness who was fingered in the sudden disappearance of Awesu Mojisola,” Yakub explained.

Chief Magistrate Wahab Saka then ordered the remand of the suspects at the Federal Correctional Centre, Oke Kura, Ilorin.