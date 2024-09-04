ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police drag student, parents to court over murder of Kwara graduate

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects were said to have lured the victim to a post-graduation party.

The victim, Awesu Mojisola (left) [BBC]
The victim, Awesu Mojisola (left) [BBC]

Recommended articles

Happiness and his parents, who were identified as Adebayo Adeniyi (51) and Bukola Adeniyi (49), were all charged to the court over the death of Awesu Mojisola, a 21-year-old graduate of Kwara State College of Health Technology.

On Saturday, August 10, 2024, Mojisola was tragically murdered in her room at the Whitefield Hotel in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The crime is alleged to have been committed by Happiness, who deceived Mojisola into attending what was supposed to be a celebratory post-graduation party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, however, turned out to be a ploy.

Mojisola, unsuspecting of the danger, was lured to the hotel under false pretenses.

The suspects were all charged before the court for alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, theft, false personation, and causing disappearance of evidence contrary to Sections 97, 221, 287, 179 and 167 of the Penal Code Law and computer-related frauds contrary to Sections 14(2) (3), 22 (2) (3) of Cybercrime Prevention and Prohibition Law 2015.

During the court proceedings, ASP Isaac Yakub, representing the prosecution, presented details about the case. On August 14, 2024, Blessing Ogungbenro reported to Offa Police Station that her roommate, Mojisola had been missing since Friday, August 9.

Ogungbenro explained that Mojisola had informed her about a phone call from one Kolawola Timileyin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Timileyin, along with Happiness, had invited Mojisola to a sign-out party at the Whitefield Hotel in Ilorin, with an associated fee of ₦15,000.

Mojisola later accepted the offer and left Offa to meet up with Adebayo Joshua Happiness at Ilorin lately and while Awesu Mojisola was with Adebayo Joshua Happiness, she complained of being uncomfortable with Happiness in the hotel room that she was lodged because Adebayo Joshua Happiness was smoking hemp.

“Thereafter, Awesu Mojisola’s phone suddenly became unreachable and her whereabouts became unknown adding that immediate police action led to the arrest of Adebayo Joshua Hoppiness who was fingered in the sudden disappearance of Awesu Mojisola,” Yakub explained.

Chief Magistrate Wahab Saka then ordered the remand of the suspects at the Federal Correctional Centre, Oke Kura, Ilorin.

The case was adjourned till Thursday, September 12, 2024, for further hearing.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised

Briton accused of plotting to overthrow Tinubu ignores police invite

Briton accused of plotting to overthrow Tinubu ignores police invite

Bill Gates blames Nigeria’s struggles on low tax collection

Bill Gates blames Nigeria’s struggles on low tax collection

Rashak Farms CEO leads charge to empower farmers, address hunger, poverty

Rashak Farms CEO leads charge to empower farmers, address hunger, poverty

Nigeria sets new power generation record with 5,313MW

Nigeria sets new power generation record with 5,313MW

I’ve spent more billions in Nigeria than any other African country - Bill Gates

I’ve spent more billions in Nigeria than any other African country - Bill Gates

Repentant Boko Haram member regrets destroying NCE certificate, seeks pardon

Repentant Boko Haram member regrets destroying NCE certificate, seeks pardon

Here's why Nigeria receive more funds from Bill Gates Foundation

Here's why Nigeria receive more funds from Bill Gates Foundation

Nigeria’s power generation hits 5,313MW, first time in 3 years - Adelabu

Nigeria’s power generation hits 5,313MW, first time in 3 years - Adelabu

Pulse Sports

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Old man accused of defiling 4-year-old girl released on bail due to sickness [Daily Nigerian]

Old man accused of defiling 4-year-old girl released on bail due to sickness

The photographer, Nicholas [Funke Adeoye / X]

Photographer spends 10 months in prison for resigning, social media reacts

The deceased, Ryan Akagbusi [Punch]

Missing 8-year-old Nigerian boy found dead in US lake

Accident claims 6 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway [Peoples Gazette]

Six killed in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash involving truck and bus