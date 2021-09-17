RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police drag man to court for insulting officers on duty

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said the offence contravened provisions of the Penal Code.

Police drag man to court for insulting officers on duty. (Punch)

Police in Abuja arraigned a 28-year-old man, Lekan Sebanjo before a Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday for allegedly insulting police officers on duty.

The defendant, who resides at Jikwoyi, on the outskirts of Abuja, was accused of obstructing public servants in the discharge of their functions.

Sebanjo denied the allegation.

The prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 15.

“A team of policemen led by ASP Bukar Mohammed intercepted an offender and his vehicle.

“From nowhere, Sebanjo came out and began to rain insults on the police operatives thereby obstructing them from discharging their functions,’’ Adeyanju told the court.

He said the offence contravened provisions of the Penal Code.

The judge, Anas Isa, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to Oct. 6 for hearing.

