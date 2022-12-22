Police drag father and son to court for slapping doctor in Ogun

The Ogun Police Command, have dragged a 56-year-old man, Ayodele Falomo, and his son, Ayoola, 23, before an Abeokuta Chief Magistrates’ Court for slapping and beating a doctor, Dr Pelumi Somorin, over the death of their family member.
The defendants said they were enraged due to the doctor’s negligence, which they alleged led to the death of their loved one.
It was gathered that the duo slapped Somorin, who worked with the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, shortly after their family relative was pronounced dead.
The deceased was said to have died of heart failure on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
The prosecution counsel, Inspector Olaide Rawlings narrated to the court that the defendants committed the offences at the FMC, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, adding that the defendants, who are the husband and son of the deceased, attacked Somorin while accusing her of causing the death of their family member.
The counsel argued that the offence contravened sections 516 and 355 of the Criminal Laws of Ogun State, 2006. On their part, the defendants insisted that the doctor murdered their family member due to negligence.
Ayodele and Ayoola said they were enraged by the negligence of the doctor, which consequently led to the death of their loved one.
According to the duo, the medical doctor was pressing her phone as the deceased was groaning in pain. Corroborating his father’s claim, Ayoola said he threatened to take the picture of the doctor and post it on the Internet.
According to him, she dragged the phone with him to stop him from taking her picture. Meanwhile, during the court sitting, the Magistrate, I.O. Abudu, gave the parties a chance to resolve the matter amicably.
The defendants, however, said they had written an apology letter to the management of the hospital, the police and the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).
