Police drag 25-year-old lady to court over ₦2.8m failed marriage promise

Effiong faces charges of breach of peace, cheating, and obtaining money under pretences. The police prosecutor, Inspector Chinedu Njoku, told the court that the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 10 a.m. on Ajanaku Street, Isashi.

Njoku explained that Effiong had deceived the complainant, Dominic Asuquo, by accepting ₦2,866,000 under the pretext of agreeing to marry him but failed to follow the arrangement. During their relationship, Effiong reportedly received gifts from Asuquo, including an iPhone worth ₦240,000, clothes, a wristwatch, shoes, and bags valued at ₦350,000.

The prosecutor further revealed that Asuquo gave Effiong ₦810,000 in cash, daily feeding money totalling ₦868,000 over seven months, and even allowed her to withdraw ₦300,000 from his ATM for shopping.

The situation escalated when Asuquo discovered that Effiong was planning to marry another man, despite having introduced him to her parents, who were aware of their relationship.

Effiong, however, denied the allegations, claiming that Asuquo knew she was involved with someone else. While admitting to receiving the iPhone and other gifts, she insisted that she had told Asuquo to stop sending her money because she was uncomfortable with it.

The charges against Effiong are punishable under Sections 168(1d), 322, and 314(2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. Effiong pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate O.M. Ogun granted Effiong bail for ₦200,000 with two sureties in like amount. One surety must be a blood relative, provide proof of tax payment, and have their address verified.