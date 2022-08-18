Police drag 2 men to court for stabbing pregnant with broken bottle

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 11, at No. 36, Bammeke Road, Shasha, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said that one of the defendants, Kalu, assaulted one Mrs Esther Izuchukwu by stabbing her with a broken bottle and causing bodily harm to her.

He also said that the second defendant, Ugochukwu, physically assaulted the complainant by hitting her stomach, knowing that she was pregnant.

According to him, the offences contravene Section 173 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Miss K. A. Ariyo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.