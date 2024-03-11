Police detain teenagers accused of setting company on fire for 3 weeks

Ogboo said on Sunday that, since the arrest, his son had been taken to Atani Division, Okpoko Division and later to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka. He said his son was arrested alongside his 16-year-old colleague, Chima Ossai, in relation to a fire outbreak at the company where they worked.

He said the company (name withheld), which manufactures single-use food packs, is located on Atani Road, Odoekpe, also in Ogbaru LGA. Ogboo said the company alleged that the teenagers were the last to exit the section where the fire incident took place which led the company security personnel to arrest them and hand them over to the Police.

He wondered why the teenagers would be detained for a period of 24 days after an allegation was leveled against them without bail or prosecution. He expressed worry about the mental and physiological health of his son who would possibly had been locked up in a cell with criminals.

“I need the world to hear me, my son and his friend who work in a company have been in Police detention since February 16.

“The company claims that the duo were responsible for the fire outbreak in their factory though they claimed the fire started immediately they left the section, but the camera did not detect any weapon in their possession to ignite the fire.

“They did not kill, they did not steal why will those children be kept by the Police without bail or trial, These boys have been moved from Atani to Okpoko and SCID. I am afraid about the life and health of my son,” he said.

However, Reginald Uzoechi, a Lawyer, said no suspect should be in Police custody for more than 48 hours without being charged to court of law.

Uzoechi said though being underaged did not immune them from due process of investigation and prosecution. But this amounted to gross abuse of their fundamental human rights with the detention without pursuant to court within 48 hours of arrest.

“The Law requires that when you arrest a suspect, you should charge them to court not later than 48 hours, but if arraigned, court grants that the Police should detain for as long as it permits.

“It is illegal and abuse of human right to throw people into detention perpetually, more so, when they are teenagers: it will amount to exposing them to real criminals which will leave them mentally bruised,” he added.