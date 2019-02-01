The states Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said on Friday in Enugu that the couple had been detained pending the outcome of investigation.

He said the incident, occurred on Jan. 26 at Amokofia Ukehe community in Igboetiti Local Government area of the state.

Amaraizu said the suspects (names withheld) were currently helping the police to ascertain why the woman was murdered.

According to him, information has it that the deceased has been having a running battle with the husband and the second wife before the unfortunate incident.

He said, in a statement, that the deceased had been deposited at Atta Memorial Hospital, Aku in Igboetiti Local Government for autopsy.