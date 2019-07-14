Contrary to the claims making the rounds on social media recently about bomb explosion in Enugu, the Enugu State Police Command has denied the rumour.

The Command on Saturday, July 13, 2019, urged Nigerians to ignore the video of bomb explosion trending on social media.

Recently, a video of bomb explosion that was said to have happened in Enugu went viral on social media.

In the video, a herdsman said to be a suicide bomber allegedly boarded a bus in Enugu and blew up everyone on the bus when he got to Otigab junction.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Command, Ebere Amaraizu has urged Nigerians to disregard the video, describing as spurious.

Amaraizu said, “The attention of Enugu State Police Command has been drawn to the video in circulation in some sections of the social media on an alleged bomb blast at Otigba Junction in Enugu.

“We hereby wish to inform members of the public, particularly those who may have been misinformed with such that there is no bomb incident and explosion in Enugu hence members of the public are advised to ignore the misleading information and go about their lawful business.”

He added that the video was an attempt by mischief makers to cause panic in the state.

Amaraizu also warned those behind the propagation and circulation of the video to have a rethink by coming up with something that would unify the country rather than things that would divide it.