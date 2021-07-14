RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police deny killing 4 persons in Akwa Ibom

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has denied killing four persons in Oron Local Government Area of the state.

Nigerian police officers [TheCable]
Nigerian police officers [TheCable]

The spokesman for the command, SP Odiko Macdon, made the denial in a statement he released to newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Macdon said, “The attention of the Police Command in Akwa Ibom has been drawn to some social media publications alleging that four persons were killed at Oron by the police.

“For the records, the police were on a specified assignment to effect the arrest of a wanted suspect.

“The said suspect raised an alarm which led to an attack on the officers and an attempt to snatch their rifles from them.’’

Macdon explained that the officers resisted the attempt but in the ensuing struggle, three persons were hurt and taken to the hospital.

The police spokesman, however, said that one of them was confirmed dead while on admission.

He also explained that during the struggle, the suspect escaped with handcuff.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

International Criminal Court acknowledges receipt of Igboho's petition against Buhari

Lauretta Onochie is down, but she's not out of future consideration for INEC position

Okorocha hasn't been suspended from our party - APC

Parents keep calling me to favour their children - JAMB Registrar speaks on challenges

Osinbajo: 'We are looking for investors to support'

Court orders reinstatement of soldier 14 years after dismissal

NCDC records 154 new COVID-19 infections

Nigeria will receive 4 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next month

Lawmaker suspends controversial press regulation bills