Police deny arrest of 7 soldiers in Zamfara

The rebuttal is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu, on Saturday in Gusau.

“The attention of Zamfara police command has been drawn to a fake news trending on social media platforms with regards to the arrest of seven serving soldiers of the Nigerian Army for being involved in banditry in the state.

“The command wishes to debunk the story and further make it categorically clear that records at the moment indicates no arrest of any member of the military as being speculated in social media.

“The command, therefore, enjoins members of the public to discountenance the fake news and further warns against spreading fake and unsubstantiated information, as any person or group found will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”