Police demand N100k to track man who defrauded lady of N75k

Narrating how the incident happened, Elizabeth Adetula, a businesswoman, stated that Joy, who just resumed working as a PoS agent, handed N75,000 to the fraudster, whom she identified as Victor.

“According to my receptionist, Victor told the operator to give him N75,000 cash and he’ll give her his ATM card for cash withdrawal and she could take N2,000 as service charge, and Joy agreed.

“After Joy handed the cash to Victor, he dropped a nylon bag with her under the pretext of coming back to pick it. He also asked her to give him N50 to quickly buy something from a store close by, but he never came back.

“When Joy checked the nylon bag, she found five pieces of sachet water. This was when she came to her senses; she ran outside in the rain, crying and looking for him everywhere, but he was gone. She couldn’t explain what happened or what came over her; I think she was charmed,” she stated.

After the incident, Adetula said Joy and her employer approached the Ago Police Station to report the matter, but they were asked to pay.

According to the businesswoman, the policemen on duty at the station demanded N100,000 to track the suspect.

“We tried calling the phone number Victor dropped with my receptionist, but the receiver was just talking nonsense,” she added.