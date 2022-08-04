Some policemen have been accused of demanding N100,000 to track the whereabouts of twin children, Taiwo and Kehinde.
Police demand N100,000 to track missing twins for distraught mother
The distraught mom who said her ex-boyfriend whisked away their children, accused some policemen of asking her to pay N100,000 to track them.
Bolatito Adeniyi, the distraught mother who stated that her ex-boyfriend Mayowa Oke tricked her and whisked away the kids, said she reported the matter at the Igbeba Police Station, Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State.
Having reported the matter, Adeniyi said “policemen at the station surprisingly demanded N100,000 to track him; they did nothing after we paid N30,000.”
Narrating her ordeal, Adeniyi said Oke dumped her two months after she took in, adding that the latter never rendered any financial support all through the nine months she carried the pregnancy.
Her words: ““Mayowa (Oke) never rendered any financial support throughout the period of my pregnancy. I was staying with my parents at Irewan in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, till I gave birth through caesarean section. Before the caesarean section, my mum was staying with me in the hospital and it was my dad that paid the medical expenses.
“When my mum called Mayowa’s mother to show support, she never showed up. We also called Mayowa; he showed up twice and never dropped any money. So, it has always been me, my parents and sister taking care of the children till they became one-year-old when their father started visiting them.
“Whenever he visited, all he did was to buy them beverages or give them N1,000 and return home. Sometime in January 2022, he visited and demanded to take the children to spend some time with him, but my mother opposed it because school had resumed.”
According to Adeniyi, her baby daddy returned after leaving angrily on Sunday, April 17, 2022, and offered to take their children out to eat, but never returned since then.
