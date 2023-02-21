ADVERTISEMENT
Police declare NYSC member wanted for impersonation and money laundering

Damilare Famuyiwa

The corps member was said to have been indicted in an ongoing investigation at Anambra Police Command, where he’s serving.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has declared Emeh Nnamdi Daniel, a National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member in Anambra State, wanted.

Daniel was declared wanted over allegations of unlawful possession of a firearm, money laundering, defamation of character, fraud, and impersonation.

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said Daniel is a corps member with state Code Number: AN/22A/3323, attached to the Anambra State Police Command and was indicted in an ongoing investigation at the Force.

Ikenga urged members of the public to report to their nearest police station if they were able to see the suspect or have any information to facilitate his arrest.

“The Anambra State Police Command today 20/2/2023 wishes to declare Mr Emeh Nnamdi Daniel, aged 26 years old, wanted, on the offence of unlawful possession of a firearm, money laundering, defamation of character, fraud, and Impersonation.

“Daniel is a youth corps member with State Code Number AN/22A/3323, attached to Anambra State Police Command and is positively identified, involved/mentioned in an ongoing investigation in the command.

“Therefore, the command urges the general public to report to the nearest police station, if seen or call the command control room number at 07039194332 or the PPRO at 08039334002, if you have any information that can aid in his location for arrest, please. Confidentiality is guaranteed,” the statement read.

When contacted for comment on Daniel’s situation, the state coordinator of NYSC in Anambra state, Blessing Irummam said she was yet to be contacted by the police.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

