Police declare NYSC member wanted for impersonation and money laundering

Daniel was declared wanted over allegations of unlawful possession of a firearm, money laundering, defamation of character, fraud, and impersonation.

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said Daniel is a corps member with state Code Number: AN/22A/3323, attached to the Anambra State Police Command and was indicted in an ongoing investigation at the Force.

Ikenga urged members of the public to report to their nearest police station if they were able to see the suspect or have any information to facilitate his arrest.

“The Anambra State Police Command today 20/2/2023 wishes to declare Mr Emeh Nnamdi Daniel, aged 26 years old, wanted, on the offence of unlawful possession of a firearm, money laundering, defamation of character, fraud, and Impersonation.

“Daniel is a youth corps member with State Code Number AN/22A/3323, attached to Anambra State Police Command and is positively identified, involved/mentioned in an ongoing investigation in the command.

“Therefore, the command urges the general public to report to the nearest police station, if seen or call the command control room number at 07039194332 or the PPRO at 08039334002, if you have any information that can aid in his location for arrest, please. Confidentiality is guaranteed,” the statement read.