RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police declare 2 wanted over alleged terrorism in Delta

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police command in Delta has declared one Francis Odiakose and one Christopher Odiakose wanted for alleged terrorism, attempted murder and other crimes.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)
Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

The spokesman for the state command, DSP Bright Edafe, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Warri.

Edafe said that a warrant of arrest had been issued against the suspects, by a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Asaba.

He urged members of the public to arrest and hand them over to the nearest police station, if seen.

Edafe said that the suspects were declared wanted also for offences bordering on conspiracy and cultism.

The other alleged offences are causing grievous harm and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

“The Delta Police command has declared Francis Odiakose and Christopher Odiakose wanted on C.R.O Form 5 issued by the state command.

“If seen, members of the public should, please, arrest and hand them over to the nearest Police Station or to the Office of the Commissioner of Police,” he urged.

Edafe said that the public could also contact the state Police Public Relations Office through phone numbers 0915 557 0008 and 0915 557 0007, or the command’s control room number 0803 668 4974.

“Handsome reward awaits any person(s) with information leading to their arrest,” Edafe said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

WHO: Nigeria ranks number one in global malaria deaths

WHO: Nigeria ranks number one in global malaria deaths

Nyesom Wike invites Babajide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate Rivers flyover project

Nyesom Wike invites Babajide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate Rivers flyover project

BREAKING: Ekweremadu to remain in Prison till October 31

BREAKING: Ekweremadu to remain in Prison till October 31

Buhari’s aides, Dangote and other Nigerians bag Niger Republic highest civilian awards

Buhari’s aides, Dangote and other Nigerians bag Niger Republic highest civilian awards

Despite sanction by FG, BBC may air more documentaries on terrorism

Despite sanction by FG, BBC may air more documentaries on terrorism

Shell shuts floating crude oil storage facility over water leakage

Shell shuts floating crude oil storage facility over water leakage

Military remains neutral, fair to all – Commander

Military remains neutral, fair to all – Commander

2023: INEC will scrupulously apply electoral laws without fear, favour – Yakubu

2023: INEC will scrupulously apply electoral laws without fear, favour – Yakubu

2023: Adamu urges APC members to close ranks to ensure victory

2023: Adamu urges APC members to close ranks to ensure victory

Trending

Kwabena Asumadu, 23-year-old student shot dead

Sister of 23-year-old student shot dead in Mercedes Benz reveals how he got the car (video)

Alika Ogorchukwu

Gory details of how Nigerian man was beaten to death in Italy

File photo

I’m still paying the loan I took to marry my wife but she wants divorce -Man cries

Joseph Fekala. [Daily Trust]

Yahoo boy buries lover in his bedroom after strangling her to death