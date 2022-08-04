RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police declare 2 brothers wanted for terrorism in Delta

Bayo Wahab

The names of the two brothers are Francis Oduwanor Odiakose and Christopher Odiakose.

Bright Edafe, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state announced this in a statement on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Asaba.

The police said, “The above named persons have been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police on C.R.O form 5 issued by the Delta State Police Command, a warrant of arrest has been issued by a magistrate court of Delta State holden at Asaba Magisterial district against them.

“Mr Francis Oduwanor Odiakose a.k.a Medolue and Christopher Odiakose a.k.a Big fish have been declared wanted.

“They are wanted by the Police for offenses of conspiracy, terrorism, cultism, attempted murder, grievous harm and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

“If seen, members of the public to enjoined to please arrest and hand over to the nearest Police Station or to the office of the Commissioner of Police Delta State or call any of the numbers.

The police promised to reward any person(s) with information leading to their arrest handsomely.

The police also urged the public to contact the command headquarters or any nearest police station.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

