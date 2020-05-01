The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, told newsmen, in Ado Ekiti that whereas that the woman (name withheld) was freed on Thursday, the commissioner was still in captivity.

According to Abutu, the woman was released in a forest somewhere in Kwara.

”The only information we have for now, is that the woman kidnapped with the commissioner has been released.

”She was released inside a forest in Kwara and was said to have found her way to the main road, where she got help.

”As of now, the commissioner is still with the kidnappers while the police and other security agencies are doing their best to bring him home safe and sound,” he said.

He assured that efforts were being intensified to ensure the release of the commissioner.

NAN reports that the woman was the third occupant of a car conveying the commissioner before they were attacked along Isan Ekiti to Iludun Ekiti road.

During the attack, a serving local government councillor that drove the car, was shot and killed while the commissioner and the woman were abducted by the unknown gunmen.

The abductors later contacted the family of the commissioner, demanding for N30 million ransom, which was later reduced to N15 million.

It is however not clear, if ransom was paid to secure the release of the woman.