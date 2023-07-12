Police confirms release of abducted Reverend Father in Ebonyi

The Police Command in Ebonyi, says Rev. Fr. Joseph Azubuike who was abducted on Monday, has regained his freedom.

A statement on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Abakaliki by SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Spokesperson of the Command, said Azubuike was released unhurt. The cleric was kidnapped together with three other people in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Azubuike, a Priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbaleze Isu in Onicha LGA, was released at about 1800hrs.

“Rev. Father Joseph Azubuike has been rescued unhurt, hale and hearty as a result of the concerted efforts of the Operatives of the Command.

“Serious manhunt is on for the perpetrators, who escaped during the rescue mission. The Rev, father is in the hospital now for medical checks,” the police spokesperson said.