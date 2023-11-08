ADVERTISEMENT
Police confirms release of abducted businessman after paying ransom of ₦50m in A’Ibom

News Agency Of Nigeria

The businessman was held by his abductors for eight days before his release.

Police confirms release of abducted businessman in Akwa Ibom

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Wednesday. NAN reports that Essien was abducted on October 19 at his business premises at 7:30pm in the evening at Etebi street in Eket.

Yes, we are aware that the businessman, Essien was released by his abductors,” he said.

A source who does not want his name mentioned also said that Essien was released on October 27. He said that he was held by his abductors for eight days before his release. The source said Essien secured his freedom after the payment of ₦50 million as ransom to his abductors.

"Essien was released to the family on Parrot Island Creek between Oron and Calabar towards Bakassi Peninsula,” he said.

He said that Essien was receiving medical attention in a private hospital in the state.

