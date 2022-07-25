Police confirms killing of Lagos-based businessman in Kwara

“We can’t say for now whether the killing was cultist or business related, but an AK 47 ammunition was recovered from the scene beside Kwara State Center for Art and Culture, ilorin.

“We are working to establish those behind it. But no arrest has been made for now,” Okasanmi added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), gathered that the incident occurred around past 6:00pm on July 20, when the deceased was allegedly trailed to one of the drinking spots besides the Kwara State Center for Art and Culture and shot at close range.

A source who pleaded anonymity said the deceased was in the company of a girl who was having conversation on the phone when the assailants struck.

“He was shot by two men who traced him to the spot on motorbike and left in the pool of his blood thereafter.

“He was initially based in Ilorin, Kwara State where his two wives and children still resides but recently relocated to Lagos to start cement business,” the source added.

The deceased younger brother, Segun, who confirmed the incident, said the development had left his family and friends devastated.