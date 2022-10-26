The spokesperson of the command, SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the release to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Tuesday.
Police confirm rescue of 3 abducted officers in C/River
The Police Command in Cross River has confirmed the rescue of three of its men, including an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), held hostage by some community youths.
She said that the officers were held hostage by some youths in Ndon Owong in Odukpani Local Government Area of the state while on an official assignment.
Ugbo said that the officers were on Monday rescued by the Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad (ACKS) led by SP Awodi Abdulhameed.
It would be recalled that five persons were killed and buried in a shallow grave over allegations of witchcraft.
They were allegedly killed by some youths in the community who accused them of been responsible for evil happenings in Ndon Owong.
Meanwhile, Ugbo said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the officers who were taken hostage and for the killing of the five women.
“Nobody can take the laws into their hands, our constitution does not recognise anything like witchcraft. If they had a case they should have taken the appropriate channel to address them and not to take the lives of innocent people.
“Five people were gruesomely murdered in cold blood and buried in shallow grave inside the forest over what I described as unfounded allegations.
“It is barbaric, it is unacceptable and we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the arrested suspects faced the full weight of the law,” she stated.
