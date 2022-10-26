RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police confirm rescue of 3 abducted officers in C/River

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Cross River has confirmed the rescue of three of its men, including an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), held hostage by some community youths.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

The spokesperson of the command, SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the release to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Tuesday.

Read Also

She said that the officers were held hostage by some youths in Ndon Owong in Odukpani Local Government Area of the state while on an official assignment.

Ugbo said that the officers were on Monday rescued by the Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad (ACKS) led by SP Awodi Abdulhameed.

It would be recalled that five persons were killed and buried in a shallow grave over allegations of witchcraft.

They were allegedly killed by some youths in the community who accused them of been responsible for evil happenings in Ndon Owong.

Meanwhile, Ugbo said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the officers who were taken hostage and for the killing of the five women.

“Nobody can take the laws into their hands, our constitution does not recognise anything like witchcraft. If they had a case they should have taken the appropriate channel to address them and not to take the lives of innocent people.

“Five people were gruesomely murdered in cold blood and buried in shallow grave inside the forest over what I described as unfounded allegations.

“It is barbaric, it is unacceptable and we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the arrested suspects faced the full weight of the law,” she stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Security: Ondo NSCDC partners Nigerian Navy on coastal area safety

Security: Ondo NSCDC partners Nigerian Navy on coastal area safety

2023 elections: Army, police to provide adequate security – GOC

2023 elections: Army, police to provide adequate security – GOC

Political office not about prestige – Osinbajo

Political office not about prestige – Osinbajo

I’ll resign if anyone proves I promised to handover to him as governor – Wike

I’ll resign if anyone proves I promised to handover to him as governor – Wike

Atiku’s campaign suffers another setback as Ortom, Benue elders withdraw their support

Atiku’s campaign suffers another setback as Ortom, Benue elders withdraw their support

Nitwit, toxic human being – Tinubu replies Obaseki

Nitwit, toxic human being – Tinubu replies Obaseki

2023: INEC announces date for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship polls

2023: INEC announces date for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship polls

Court nullifies all APC primaries in Rivers state

Court nullifies all APC primaries in Rivers state

Kogi Gov's aide, Abdullasis, urges residents to adopt flood prevention measures

Kogi Gov's aide, Abdullasis, urges residents to adopt flood prevention measures

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi. [SaharaReporters].

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi

Angry mob [NAN]

Ogun angry mob lynches Air Force officer to death in reprisal attack

RCCG pastor

Lagos court remands teenagers over the death of RCCG pastor