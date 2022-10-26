Police confirm rescue of 3 abducted officers in C/River

She said that the officers were held hostage by some youths in Ndon Owong in Odukpani Local Government Area of the state while on an official assignment.

Ugbo said that the officers were on Monday rescued by the Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad (ACKS) led by SP Awodi Abdulhameed.

It would be recalled that five persons were killed and buried in a shallow grave over allegations of witchcraft.

They were allegedly killed by some youths in the community who accused them of been responsible for evil happenings in Ndon Owong.

Meanwhile, Ugbo said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the officers who were taken hostage and for the killing of the five women.

“Nobody can take the laws into their hands, our constitution does not recognise anything like witchcraft. If they had a case they should have taken the appropriate channel to address them and not to take the lives of innocent people.

“Five people were gruesomely murdered in cold blood and buried in shallow grave inside the forest over what I described as unfounded allegations.