Police confirm killings of 3 persons, destruction of Ebonyi APC chairman’s residence

SP Chris Anyanwu, Spokesman of the command told newsmen in Abakaliki on Tuesday, that the attack occurred on Monday evening at Ekoli Edda Community in Afikpo local Government Area of the state.

Anyanwu noted that the Police Command was presently investigating the murder case and malicious damages to Government and individuals property in the area.

He explained that the incident resulted from apparent struggle for supremacy and who controlled the area politically among two notable political stalwarts in Ekoli-Edda, Afikpo South LGA of the State.

“At about 1630hrs of Dec 26, a day popularly known as “Boxing Day”, a distress call was received that sporadic shootings and killings were going on at Ekoli-Edda between Ebubeagu operatives who accompanied their boss, Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the State’s APC Chairman.

“The open shoot-out was not far-fetched from previous grudges existing among the political factions.

“In the process, a youth leader identified as Kalu Egwu was fatally wounded, later rushed to a neighboring hospital at Ohafia, Abia State where he was confirmed dead.

“Angered by his death, the youth of the area mobilized and went on rampage, killing Eme Orji, a younger brother of the State APC Chairman and an Inspector of Police attached to SPU.

“The irate youth equally set ablaze the village house of Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, his Toyota Hilux van and a Toyota SIENNA space bus belonging to the Police Command’s Tactical Teams.

“When the Tactical Teams were despatched to Ekoli-Edda to take control of the situation, they were ambushed by the youth of the area at the village entrance. However, the operatives manouevred unhurt,” he stated.

Anyanwu said that the bodies of the three deceased persons have been evacuated and deposited at different morgues in the state.