Police confirm killing of traditional ruler, abduction of wife in Kwara

CSP Ejire Adeyemi-Tohun, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the state Police Command, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) late Thursday in llorin.

She added that the king’s assailants also kidnapped his wife.

“The gunmen invaded the residence of the traditional ruler in the evening and killed him and went away with his wife,” the Police PRO said.

The Police spokesperson said some police personnel, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Koro-Ekiti, were already at the palace of the late traditional ruler.