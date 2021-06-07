RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police confirm killing of suspected cult member in Osogbo

The Police Command in Osun on Monday, confirmed the killing of a suspected cult member by a rival gang in Osogbo on Sunday.

A statement by SP Yemisi Opalola, the police command’s spokesperson in Osun, said that the deceased was shot and killed at the Sasa Area in Osogbo.

Opalola said that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital in Osogbo, while a suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing.

She said that investigation into the matter was ongoing, while efforts was being intensified to arrest the remaining members of the gang.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the deceased cult member was chased from Ibokun axis to Sasa Area in Osogbo, by some suspected rival cultists on motorcycles at 6:00pm.

It was also learnt that the gun (short gun) the deceased had in his possession was picked up by his killers, after he was shot.

NAN was also informed that the rivalry that led to the killings wa a supremacy battle between the Aye and Eiye confraternities.

A similar incident occurred at Oke-Ayepe, Osogbo, on Thursday where a barber was killed by suspected cult members.

