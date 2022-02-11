Police confirm killing of polytechnic graduate, commercial motorcyclist in Osun State

Opalola said the killer, Rasheed Okoolu, as reported to the police by an eyewitness, is a notorious cultist.

She said police had launched intensive manhunt to arrest Okoolu.

Also, the Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Mr Sola Lawal, in a statement, appealed to students to be calm to allow the police to conduct their investigation.

“I can confirm to you that one Hassan Adedeji, an HND graduate of Banking and Finance and an awaiting NYSC corps member, as well as a commercial motorcyclist were shot dead on Wednesday in Ede town.

“The polytechnic’s management is very saddened by this unfortunate incident.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to our students to remain calm and be law-abiding, while we await final police investigation into this dastardly act.

“May Almighty God give the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the loss,’’ he stated.