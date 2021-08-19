Police confirm killing of man at Rivers University, arrest suspect

According to him, the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, leading to panic among residents and business owners in the area.

He said: “Information reaching me is that someone was shot dead at the premises of RSU in the morning hours of today.

“Upon hearing the gunshots, the police mobilised and arrested a suspect on the scene of the incident while other suspects took to flight,” he said.

Omoni said that the Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, had ordered investigation into the incident with a view to arresting all the people that were behind the killing.

“Currently, information is still sketchy but we will inform members of the public about the situation as soon as we know more,” he added.

The Public Relations Officer of RSU, Dr Harcourt Whyte, who could not confirm the identity of the deceased, told NAN that one of its students was also attacked by the gunmen.

He said the unnamed 300 level student sustained injury and was currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in Port Harcourt.

The university spokesman said that the incident was not a clash between rival cult groups in RSU.

“The incident which happened at about 9a.m. this morning was not a cult clash but as a result of an altercation among some young men.