Police confirm killing of Lagos Park leader in Mile-12

The Police command in Lagos State on Monday, confirmed the killing of one Alhaji Sulaimon Onaolapo, popularly known as Akiru, who was the leader of Mile-12 Lagos Parks and Garages.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the killing to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

“One Alhaji Sule was killed following the incident at Mile 12. No arrest made yet. Normalcy returned. Police officers on ground to prevent reprisals,” he said.

NAN had earlier gathered that there was pandemonium at the Mile-12 area in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos state, following the killing of a member of the parks and garages, Mr Sulaimon Onaolapo.

His lifeless body was seen on the road, after he was reportedly shot by unknown gunmen suspected to be cultists, which led to pandemonium, paralysing commercial activities at the ever busy Mile-12 food market.

NAN further learnt that dangerous weapons were freely used, as gun shots rented the air by suspected rival cult groups, who allegedly engaged in supremacy battle as a result of the killing.

A NAN correspondent who visited the scene at about 9.35 a.m. reports that tension was still high in Mile 12 inward Ikorodu axis, where some suspected cultists were seen ordering few traders that brought out their goods for sales to leave the area as they were planning to strike.

The correspondent, however, observed that about 10 patrol vehicles from different divisions, including operatives of the Rapid Respond Squad were stationed under the bridge and inward Ikorodu axis.

Many traders could not display their goods due to anticipated reprisals by rival groups.

