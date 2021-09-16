RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police confirm killing of 4 in alleged cult clash in Benue

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police say investigation is still ongoing and those found culpable would be prosecute after completion of police investigation.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

No fewer than four persons were killed in a clash between rival cult groups in Gboko Local Government Area, Benue, on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said that two rival cult groups had engaged in a supremacy battle of control of the area and this had resulted in the death of the four believed to be members of the cult groups.

DSP Sewuese Anene, the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the killings via a text message when contacted on Thursday, said that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the killings.

She added that investigation was ongoing and those found culpable would be prosecute after completion of police investigation.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Southern governors support collection of VAT by states governments

Reps to conclude constitution amendment process in 2 years

Fani-Kayode dumps PDP to join hands with Buhari's APC

EFCC boss Bawa is 'hale and hearty' following slump

EFCC chairman Bawa hospitalised after collapsing at Presidential Villa

Buni directs hospitals to treat Yobe villagers wounded in accidental NAF airstrike

'Pilot fired some probing shots,' Air Force admits responsibility for accidental killing of Yobe villagers

Osinbajo is off to Ghana for ECOWAS meeting on Guinea coup

Air Force receives report on plane crash that killed COAS, 10 others

Trending

How Italian man killed his Nigerian wife

Pellizzar and Rita got married in 2018 (Italian media)

Gunmen attack Lagos bound 18-seater bus in Ondo, kidnap passengers

Gunmen attack Lagos bound 18-seater bus in Ondo, kidnap passengers.

It's your fault - Wife blames husband after he caught her cheating with another man in his house

Library photo

Police kill 18-year-old girl in Lagos

Monsurat was killed by police in Lagos (Punch)