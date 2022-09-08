Police confirm killing of 3 cops in Enugu

Ndukwe said that the command was on the trail of the attackers who shot the policemen at about 10:15p.m.

“Intensive manhunt operation is ongoing to fish out the assailants,” he said.

According to him, the gunmen who were in a Lexus Jeep opened fire on the moving police patrol van, along Chime Avenue, New Haven, Enugu.

“This development led to three police operatives sustaining severe gunshots wounds and later confirmed dead at the hospital,” he said.