Police confirm killing of 3 cops in Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Enugu State has confirmed the shooting to death of three policeman who were on night patrol in Enugu on Sept. 7.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

Ndukwe said that the command was on the trail of the attackers who shot the policemen at about 10:15p.m.

“Intensive manhunt operation is ongoing to fish out the assailants,” he said.

According to him, the gunmen who were in a Lexus Jeep opened fire on the moving police patrol van, along Chime Avenue, New Haven, Enugu.

“This development led to three police operatives sustaining severe gunshots wounds and later confirmed dead at the hospital,” he said.

The police spokesman said further information would be given on the development, and assured that the assailants have been tracked and would be apprehended soon.

