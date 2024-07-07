ADVERTISEMENT
Police confirm kidnapping of 2 journalists and their families in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Also taken was the Correspondent of Blueprint Newspaper, Abdulraheem Aodo, and his wife.

Police confirm kidnapping of 2 journalists and their families in Kaduna [Ripples Nigeria]

The command Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said its operatives were trying their best to secure their release.

He said: “We have deployed our operatives into the bush where the kidnappers are suspected to be."

He identified the victims as Abdulgafar Alabelewe, Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel, Kaduna State NUJ Council, and three of his family members who were kidnapped at Danhono 2, Millennium City, Kaduna.

Also taken was the Correspondent of Blueprint Newspaper, Abdulraheem Aodo, and his wife.

Alabelewe is also the Correspondent of the Nation Newspaper.

News Agency Of Nigeria

