Police confirm kidnapping of 2 journalists and their families in Kaduna

The command Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said its operatives were trying their best to secure their release.

He said: “We have deployed our operatives into the bush where the kidnappers are suspected to be."

He identified the victims as Abdulgafar Alabelewe, Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel, Kaduna State NUJ Council, and three of his family members who were kidnapped at Danhono 2, Millennium City, Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also taken was the Correspondent of Blueprint Newspaper, Abdulraheem Aodo, and his wife.