Police confirm kidnap of 2 catholic Reverend fathers in Edo

The Catholic priests are Rev. Fr. Udo Peter and Rev. Fr. Philemon Oboh.

“This is to confirm the kidnap of two Catholic Reverend Fathers, Rev. Fr. Udo Peter of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Uromi and Rev. Fr. Philemon Oboh of St. Joseph Retreat Centre, Ugboha, in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State.

He said that Edo Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, dispatched police operatives to the area.

He said the police would carry out aggressive and well-coordinated manhunt in arresting the kidnappers and rescuing of the Rev. Fathers unhurt.