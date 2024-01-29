ADVERTISEMENT
Police confirm attempted kidnap of UNILORIN female student

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police urged everyone to report any suspicious movement of persons or items they come across to the nearest police station.

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP. Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Sunday in Ilorin.

“The DPO Tanke received a piece of information on Jan. 27, 2024, at about 2200hrs that a 100-level student of the University of Ilorin was abducted within the school premises.

“Upon receipt of the information, DPO and team responded promptly.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that on 26th January 2024 at about 1400hrs a female student named Moyosore Bright of Zoology Department, University of Ilorin, boarded a mini bus (Korope) at the school terminus on main campus alongside other students with the intent of heading to her hostel at Tanke.

“However, she suddenly regained consciousness in the bush at about 1900hrs of the same day several kilometres away from Ilorin metropolis.

“No mark of violence on her while her mobile handset was intact but the following items were stolen from her: gold chain, ATM Cards and N3000 cash.

“Investigation is ongoing to track down the culprits who perpetrated this act,” the statement read in part.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Victoria Olaiya, reassured the residents that the command would remain steadfast towards fighting all forms of crimes and criminality while providing a secure environment for the good people of Kwara.

The police boss however urged everyone to report any suspicious movement of persons or items they come across to the nearest police station or through any of the following emergency contact numbers: 07032069501 or 08125275046.

