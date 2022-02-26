RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police confirm attack at funeral of man killed by suspected cultists

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Anambra have confirmed Saturday’s violent attack at a funeral at Ebenebe community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra by suspected cultists.

Police confirm attack at funeral of man killed by suspected cultists. (VanguardNGR)
Police confirm attack at funeral of man killed by suspected cultists. (VanguardNGR)

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the 34-year-old man whose funeral was holding at the time of the incident was killed on Dec. 30, 2021, also by suspected cultists.

Recommended articles

He was killed at Amansea Area in Awka North.

“It was during the lying-in-state at the residence of the deceased that the suspected cultists arrived at the scene and started shooting at mourners,’’ the source said.

He said also that there were casualties from the gunshots, adding that victims were taken to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital at Amaku, Awka.

“My brother is among those injured and we have been at the hospital since 11 a.m. trying to ensure that they stabilise him,’’ he said.

Police spokesman in Anambra, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident told newsmen that “a burial was going on when some people suspected to be cultists invaded the area and started shooting.

“I do not have details of casualties now, but I will keep you informed once the picture becomes clear,’’ he said.

Ikenga added that the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Echeng Echeng, had despatched a tactical squad comprising of various units to the area to maintain peace and order.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 elections: INEC sets new dates after Buhari signed electoral amendment bill

2023 elections: INEC sets new dates after Buhari signed electoral amendment bill

NDLEA arrests drug kingpin, 6 others, recovers 5,862kg drugs in Lagos

NDLEA arrests drug kingpin, 6 others, recovers 5,862kg drugs in Lagos

2023: I'll get PDP presidential ticket - Atiku boasts after meeting Obasanjo

2023: I'll get PDP presidential ticket - Atiku boasts after meeting Obasanjo

Matawalle to host 1.5m Tijjaniya sect followers for Maulud in Zamfara

Matawalle to host 1.5m Tijjaniya sect followers for Maulud in Zamfara

Why we went to Lagos Island - NDLEA explains

Why we went to Lagos Island - NDLEA explains

Ukraine crisis: You cannot veto our voices, U.S. tells Russia

Ukraine crisis: You cannot veto our voices, U.S. tells Russia

Fuel scarcity persists as long queues resurface in Abuja

Fuel scarcity persists as long queues resurface in Abuja

Obaseki's aide gives reasons for dumping PDP for APC

Obaseki's aide gives reasons for dumping PDP for APC

It's better to hustle with ASUU than face war, racism abroad - Shehu Sani

It's better to hustle with ASUU than face war, racism abroad - Shehu Sani

Trending

Pray for us; the system forced us to do this – Armed robbers beg passengers

Passengers stranded after robbery attack

My mom had s*x with my husband for 22 years, gave birth to twins – Woman cries

A crying woman

"I want to die, I’m tired" - 106-year-old woman who witnessed World War 1 (video)

Euphrasie Kanyundo

HIV cure found as woman becomes 3rd patient to be cured

HIV test