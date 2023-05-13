The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police confirm arrest of rape suspect after complaint on Twitter

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect was arrested after a person, identified simply as Omolomo, with Twitter handle @TheVawulence, reported the case through the handle.

Spokesman, Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin. [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]
The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to Hundeyin, the suspect is in police custody.

“The suspect has been arrested and is still in custody.

“A medical report that would ensure a conviction is being expected.

“We don’t pander to emotions but deal with evidence to prove issues beyond reasonable doubt,” he said.

Omolomo had called on the police to intervene.

