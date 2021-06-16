Fake surgeon caught while trying to use his friend's credentials to land a job.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, while parading the suspect in Yenagoa, said the imposter had been going round hospitals within Delta and Bayelsa as a medical doctor.

Okoli, represented by the Commands Public Relations Officer, SP Asinim Butswat, said that Jimmy had posed as Dr Charles Ume, serving in Taraba.

He said there were several reported concerns about the suspect’s inability to use medical terminologies during test diagnosis as a medical Doctor, thereby raising suspicion over his qualifications, which later led to his arrest.

The Permanent Secretary, Bayelsa Ministry of Health, Dr Ebiye Sawyer, expressed the state government’s resolve to deliver quality healthcare services to its citizens; hence, it does not give any room for quackery in the state.

Also Speaking, the Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA) Bayelsa State Branch, Dr Ngowari Torunana, said upon the arrest of the suspect, they contacted the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria which confirmed that the suspect was an impostor.

The suspect told newsmen that he was not the owner of the Medical Certificate in his possession and that he has been using a friend’s certificate to seek for a job as a medical doctors, but denied knowledge of impersonation.