Fake surgeon caught while trying to use his friend's credentials to land a job

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Bayelsa have apprehended a 29 year-old man, Apkoviri Jimmy, from Irhodo Community, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta, over alleged impersonation of a medical practitioner.

arrestation police pulse senegal

Jimmy, who claimed to be a graduate of Psychology from Delta State University, Abraka, was arrested at a popular private hospital, Tobis Hospital, while trying to secure employment as a surgeon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, while parading the suspect in Yenagoa, said the imposter had been going round hospitals within Delta and Bayelsa as a medical doctor.

Okoli, represented by the Commands Public Relations Officer, SP Asinim Butswat, said that Jimmy had posed as Dr Charles Ume, serving in Taraba.

He said there were several reported concerns about the suspect’s inability to use medical terminologies during test diagnosis as a medical Doctor, thereby raising suspicion over his qualifications, which later led to his arrest.

The Permanent Secretary, Bayelsa Ministry of Health, Dr Ebiye Sawyer, expressed the state government’s resolve to deliver quality healthcare services to its citizens; hence, it does not give any room for quackery in the state.

Also Speaking, the Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA) Bayelsa State Branch, Dr Ngowari Torunana, said upon the arrest of the suspect, they contacted the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria which confirmed that the suspect was an impostor.

The suspect told newsmen that he was not the owner of the Medical Certificate in his possession and that he has been using a friend’s certificate to seek for a job as a medical doctors, but denied knowledge of impersonation.

“I met the owner of the credentials in a bus while travelling to Abuja and we took some pictures. while transferring the picture to me, he also transferred copies of his credentials. This is the first time am using it,’’ he said.

