Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of Mr Francis Maji, the Principal, Government Technical College Kajuru, in Kaduna State.

The Command’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, ASP Suleiman Abubakar, confirmed the incident in a press statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

Abubakar said the command received information through Divisional Police Officer of Kajuru, on Friday about the invasion of the boarding school by a group of armed men.

He explained that the armed men shot sporadically and in the process abducted Maji.

“The Police timely intervention helped in preventing the hoodlums from gaining access to the students’ hostel.

“The Command has also fortified security within the general area.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Janga assures the public that the Command is working round the clock to tame the recent change of tactics by the enemies of peace who now resort to soft targets.

“The CP called on the general public and particularly parents not to be deterred by the recent attacks by hoodlums on schools, as the Command is making relentless efforts to prevent future occurrence of the unfortunate incident.

“The Command is further assuring the good people of the state that it remained resolute in its commitment to safety of all citizens, as that is, its onerous responsibility,” he added.