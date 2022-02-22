RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police confirm abduction of 2-yr-old in Abia community

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Abia Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a two-year-old baby at Umuobiakwa in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)
Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

The command’s Spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Ogbonna said that the child, known as Precious Akataobi, was reportedly abducted by suspected child traffickers at her mother’s shop in Umuobiakwa on Saturday.

Narrating how the incident happened, he said that the child’s mother was with her and his elder brother in the shop until she went into the compound to bring something.

He said that the woman left the girl in the custody of her elder brother.

Ogbonna said the command further learnt that at that point, some persons came to the shop, bought something and gave the boy N500 note to get change.

He said that as soon as the boy went into the compound to get the change from their mother, the abductors fled with the baby.

He said the command had commenced preliminary investigation into the matter.

He, therefore, appealed to residents of the state to assist the police with credible information that could help in tracking down the baby and her abductors.

He warned parents to be vigilant and guard against exposing their children to danger.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps urges FG to honour agreement with ASUU

Reps urges FG to honour agreement with ASUU

Court grants NDLEA’s request to detain Abba Kyari for 2 weeks

Court grants NDLEA’s request to detain Abba Kyari for 2 weeks

Ex-Minister of Water Resources sentenced to 3 months imprisonment

Ex-Minister of Water Resources sentenced to 3 months imprisonment

Femi Adesina says Buhari will sign electoral bill in a matter of hours

Femi Adesina says Buhari will sign electoral bill in a matter of hours

Okorocha’s arraignment stalled over non-service of court documents

Okorocha’s arraignment stalled over non-service of court documents

FG to launch national campaign against ritual murders

FG to launch national campaign against ritual murders

Buhari meets APC governors on national convention, other issues

Buhari meets APC governors on national convention, other issues

Ganduje declares support for Tinubu, says northerners have no other option

Ganduje declares support for Tinubu, says northerners have no other option

APC South-South lawmakers endorse Yahaya Bello for presidency

APC South-South lawmakers endorse Yahaya Bello for presidency

Trending

Chief Imam dies at 130, leaves 290 grandchildren, 200 great grandchildren behind

Chief Imam dies at 130, leaves 290 grandchildren, 200 great grandchildren behind (DailyReport)

Pray for us – Armed robbers beg VIP bus passengers after robbing them

Passengers stranded after robbery attack

Man breaks up with girlfriend on Valentine’s Day over love message plagiarism

Man breaks up with girlfriend on Valentine’s Day over love message plagiarism. (Stock photo)

Ghanaian man's risky attempt to jump over moving taxi turns tragic (video)

Man attempts to jump over moving car