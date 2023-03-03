ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police confirm 12 dead in Friday morning explosion in Rivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Rivers has confirmed that 12 persons died in the early Friday morning explosion in Rumuekpe community of Emoha Local Government Area of the state.

Police confirm 12 dead in Rivers Friday morning explosion
Police confirm 12 dead in Rivers Friday morning explosion

The Spokesperson for the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said in a statement in Port Harcourt that preliminary investigation idicated that the victims were scooping crude product when the site caught fire.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN had earlier gathered that the explosion occurred as a bus loaded with some siphoned crude went up in flames, as it was leaving the spot for an illegal refinery in the area.

“So far about 12 persons are believed to have bee burnt to death. The identities of the victims are still unknown,” she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iringe-Koko also said that five vehicles and four tricycles were burnt to ashes at the explosion site.

Meanwhile, the command has admonished members of the public to stay away from illegal oil bunkering and contact it through telephone numbers, 08032003514 and 08098880134, to report any crime.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari inaugurates 700 made-in-Nigeria troops-carrying trucks

Buhari inaugurates 700 made-in-Nigeria troops-carrying trucks

IPAC condemns murder of APC chieftain in Osun

IPAC condemns murder of APC chieftain in Osun

BREAKING: Supreme Court trumps Buhari as old naira notes to stay till December 31

BREAKING: Supreme Court trumps Buhari as old naira notes to stay till December 31

Labour Party robbed me of votes, should accept being cheated – SDP's Adewole

Labour Party robbed me of votes, should accept being cheated – SDP's Adewole

BREAKING: Shell pipeline explodes in Rivers, many feared dead

BREAKING: Shell pipeline explodes in Rivers, many feared dead

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

SDP accepts presidential election

SDP accepts presidential election

March 11 state elections to hold as scheduled — INEC

March 11 state elections to hold as scheduled — INEC

Buhari inaugurates Cancer Center in Maiduguri

Buhari inaugurates Cancer Center in Maiduguri

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File photo: Sad man

My wife likes only 3some – Ghanaian man cries, doubts if he's children's father (video)

Mercy Chepchumba

Woman jailed 10 years for mistakenly sending nude photos to female boss

Autopsy shows my child died by electrocution - Mother of Chrisland student

Autopsy shows my child d*ed by electrocution - Mother of Chrisland student

3some is a disorder – Ghanaian counselor fumes, asks 'what do you gain?'

3some is a disorder – Ghanaian counselor fumes, asks 'what do you gain?' (video)