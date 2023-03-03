Police confirm 12 dead in Friday morning explosion in Rivers

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN had earlier gathered that the explosion occurred as a bus loaded with some siphoned crude went up in flames, as it was leaving the spot for an illegal refinery in the area.

“So far about 12 persons are believed to have bee burnt to death. The identities of the victims are still unknown,” she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iringe-Koko also said that five vehicles and four tricycles were burnt to ashes at the explosion site.