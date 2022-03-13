Police Commissioner vows to get justice for female officer beaten by ACP

“The Commissioner has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a thorough and conclusive investigation into the story making the rounds on social media and blogs of this physical assault.

“The investigation will held establish the facts surrounding the allegations and apportioning appropriate disciplinary sanctions on whoever is found culpable,” Ndukwe said.

The police spokesman said that the commissioner had reassured the general public that no stone would be left unturned in getting to the root of the matter and meting out appropriate sanctions.

He noted that the Nigeria Police remained a regimented and disciplined agency that would stop at nothing to subject its personnel (male or female, or of senior or junior rank) to extant disciplinary codes, processes and punishments whenever they erred.

Ndukwe said that the commissioner had enjoined the general public to avoid creating or peddling skewed narratives over the incident as alleged.