The police charged Ngozi with one count of criminal intimidation.
Police charge woman to court for threatening to kill husband with cutlass
A 59-year-old civil servant, John Ifedinkor told a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja that his wife, Ngozi threatened to kill him with a cutlass.
Being led in evidence, by the Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun, Ifedinkor said that Ngozi brought out the cutlass after an argument on Dec. 13.
”When I asked her why she has been lighting our stove in the night. She brought out an empty mortar and started pounding, so I got angry and asked her to stop it.
”She went into the room and brought out a cutlass and sharpened it with a knife.
”My wife held the cutlass and threatened to kill me,” Ifedinkor said.
He said he immediately reported the matter at the Kubwa police station.
Ifedinkor added that the defendant occasionally threatens to kill him and their children with poison and to dehumanise him.
The prosecution counsel tendered Ifedinkor’s statement which was admitted by the court as an exhibit.
The judge, Muhammad Adamu, adjourned the case until Oct. 12, for cross examination.
