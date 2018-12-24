The 52-year-old mechanic who lives at 63, Akinwale Street, Igando, Lagos, is accused of stealing the Ford Focus car with number plate AX 709 KUJ, a property belonging to one Mr. Jimie Enobong.

Sikiru is facing four counts bordering on breach of peace, stealing and obtaining under false pretences.

Police prosecutor, Micheal Unah, told the court that the accused committed the offences at 237, Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Lagos, in February 2016, after unlawfully collecting the sum of N500,000 from the complainant under the pretext of using it to fix the gearbox of the car.

According to Unah, Sikiru's offences contravene sections 168, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

In his ruling, the presiding magistrate, Mr. A. A. Fashola, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

The magistrate, who stressed that the sureties must reside within the court's jurisdiction, further adjourned the case till February 6, 2019 for hearing.