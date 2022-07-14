The Delta Command of the Nigerian Police have bursted a a baby factory located within Obodogba community in the Okpanam Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.
Police burst baby factory in Delta, suspects arrested
Police stormed the facility and rescued three pregnant following a tip off.
This was disclosed to journalists in a signed press statement on Thursday, by the spokesman for the state Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe.
Edafe confirmed that three pregnant women were rescued from the den while two suspects; Promise Ejogu, aged 25 years and Aruna Sulieman, aged 29 years were arrested.
According to the PPRO, the Police Command stormed the facility following a tip off that there was a baby factory located somewhere in Obodogba community, Okpanam.
He said, “Acting on information, on July 10, 2022, at about 7.30pm, operatives of the State Investigation Department stormed a baby factory in Okpanam community, Oshimili North LGA.
“The operatives rescued three pregnant women and two suspects; Promise Ejogu and Aruna Sulieman were arrested.
“Information gathered by the police revealed that one of the suspects, Promise Ejogu, is a brother to the ringleader of the syndicate.
“The syndicate kept the women and engages them in sexual activities to get them pregnant,” Edafe said.
Edafe added that the suspects are currently in custody while efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the syndicate.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng