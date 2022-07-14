Police burst baby factory in Delta, suspects arrested

This was disclosed to journalists in a signed press statement on Thursday, by the spokesman for the state Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe.

Edafe confirmed that three pregnant women were rescued from the den while two suspects; Promise Ejogu, aged 25 years and Aruna Sulieman, aged 29 years were arrested.

According to the PPRO, the Police Command stormed the facility following a tip off that there was a baby factory located somewhere in Obodogba community, Okpanam.

He said, “Acting on information, on July 10, 2022, at about 7.30pm, operatives of the State Investigation Department stormed a baby factory in Okpanam community, Oshimili North LGA.

“The operatives rescued three pregnant women and two suspects; Promise Ejogu and Aruna Sulieman were arrested.

“Information gathered by the police revealed that one of the suspects, Promise Ejogu, is a brother to the ringleader of the syndicate.

“The syndicate kept the women and engages them in sexual activities to get them pregnant,” Edafe said.