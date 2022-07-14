RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police burst baby factory in Delta, suspects arrested

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Police stormed the facility and rescued three pregnant following a tip off.

Police burst baby factory in Delta, suspects arrested. [Information Nigeria]
Police burst baby factory in Delta, suspects arrested. [Information Nigeria]

The Delta Command of the Nigerian Police have bursted a a baby factory located within Obodogba community in the Okpanam Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

Recommended articles

This was disclosed to journalists in a signed press statement on Thursday, by the spokesman for the state Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe.

Edafe confirmed that three pregnant women were rescued from the den while two suspects; Promise Ejogu, aged 25 years and Aruna Sulieman, aged 29 years were arrested.

According to the PPRO, the Police Command stormed the facility following a tip off that there was a baby factory located somewhere in Obodogba community, Okpanam.

He said, “Acting on information, on July 10, 2022, at about 7.30pm, operatives of the State Investigation Department stormed a baby factory in Okpanam community, Oshimili North LGA.

The operatives rescued three pregnant women and two suspects; Promise Ejogu and Aruna Sulieman were arrested.

Information gathered by the police revealed that one of the suspects, Promise Ejogu, is a brother to the ringleader of the syndicate.

The syndicate kept the women and engages them in sexual activities to get them pregnant,” Edafe said.

Edafe added that the suspects are currently in custody while efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the syndicate.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reconsider choice on VP candidate - Groups urge APC leadership

Reconsider choice on VP candidate - Groups urge APC leadership

Germany, WFP, UNICEF inaugurate €40m essential services support in North-East

Germany, WFP, UNICEF inaugurate €40m essential services support in North-East

Osun election: YIAGA Africa calls on EFCC, ICPC to checkmate vote-buying

Osun election: YIAGA Africa calls on EFCC, ICPC to checkmate vote-buying

Military destroys 109 illegal refining site, arrests oil thieves

Military destroys 109 illegal refining site, arrests oil thieves

N400bn approved for poverty reduction, says Osinbajo-led committee

N400bn approved for poverty reduction, says Osinbajo-led committee

Buhari mourns composer of NYSC Anthem, Adetiran

Buhari mourns composer of NYSC Anthem, Adetiran

Troops kill 42 terrorists, 3,858 others surrender in North-East

Troops kill 42 terrorists, 3,858 others surrender in North-East

Lagos to plant 5,000 trees in July

Lagos to plant 5,000 trees in July

APC keeps mum as Shettima's unveiling as running mate postponed

APC keeps mum as Shettima's unveiling as running mate postponed

Trending

Brazilian doctor arrested for sexually assaulting a woman during c-section

This Brazilian doctor was filmed assaulting a woman undergoing surgery [Ibtimes]

Public toilet closed as gods demand 5 humans as sacrifice before it's opened

32-seater Ampabame No-1 toilet facility

Pandemonium as gunmen flee, leave colleague behind for torture

Gunmen

Man sentenced to life imprisonment after raping 85-year-old stepmother

Daughter narrates how man raped her mother