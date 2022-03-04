Police, BRT begin manhunt for driver in whose bus 22-year-old lady got missing

She was returning to Ota from Ajah on Saturday, Feb. 26 when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop.

Sensing danger as the bus did not pick any other passenger at subsequent bus stops, Oluwabamise engaged a friend using voice notes on her phone

The voice notes showed that the bus driver said he liked Oluwabamise and asked for her name and other details.

She told her friend to pray for her as she became suspicious of the bus driver and in response, the friend told her to alight at Oworonsoki bus stop, way before Oshodi bus stop.

Oluwabamise also sent a video to her friend showing how dark it was in the bus and said: “there are three men and one woman in the bus. The woman is sitting at the back. That’s the number of the bus in case. Please pray for me.’’

That was the last that was heard from Oluwabamise.

NAN gathered that Oluwabamise’s family held a meeting with the Lagos Bus Service Ltd. (LBSL), operators of BRT on Wednesday, March 2 and the latter assured that efforts were being made to track down the driver.

It was learnt that the driver of the bus had not been seen and also the guarantor was nowhere to be found.

Mr Johnson Omilana, a family member who reported at Akinpelu Police Station said Oluwabamise had not been seen since she left Ajah on Saturday.

“We met with the BRT general manager and about three other management staff who told us that the matter was being shared on social media and that might jeopardise police investigation.

“The BRT management told us that they were working with the police to make sure the missing girl is rescued.

“The management also told us that they do not employ drivers directly and that the consultants involved are being sanctioned because of the incident.’’ Omilana said.

The Managing Director LBSL, Mr Idowu Oguntona, did not respond to calls and messages on updates on the incident.

Police spokesman in Lagos State, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, however, confirmed that the incident was under investigation.