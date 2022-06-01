RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police begin investigation into Wa lovers' flogging over sex tape (video)

The Upper West Regional Police Command has begun an investigation into the flogging of two lovers at the Wa-Naa’s palace after their sex tape got leaked on social media.

Screenshot: Teenagers flogged over sex tape leakage
Screenshot: Teenagers flogged over sex tape leakage

Chief Superintendent Reynolds Manteaw, Upper West Regional Crime Officer, told Accra-based JoyNews that their investigation would start from the palace.

According to him, the elders of the palace and everybody who matters will be questioned and all perpetrators of the widely condemned act will be brought to book.

He added that the residents were not forthcoming with information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, but his outfit would do its best to apprehend them.

Reports had it that the two teenagers received twenty lashes each at the behest of the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Wa-Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV.

The two lovers are a tricycle driver and a ticket seller at the Wa Central Market in the Upper West Region, the reports say.

READ ALSO: Man bursts into tears as passersby stop him from committing suicide (video)

They were reportedly supposed to take 100 lashes each, but Wa-Naa had mercy on them and reduced it to 20.

They were tied with ropes to poles from head to toe and lashed all over their bodies in the full glare of the public.

The lady in question allegedly uploaded the sex video on social media on Sunday, May 29, 2022, sparking wild reactions and condemnation.

Her action was deemed to have contravened the customs and traditions of the Waala Traditional Area, hence their punishment.

It is reported that the Waala Traditional Area made a bye-law last year prohibiting the filming and uploading of sexual materials on social media. It followed an observation that the leakage of sex tapes amongst the youth in the Wa municipality was becoming an order of the day.

The traditional leader has reportedly warned that anyone who falls foul of the bye-laws of the traditional area will not be spared.

However, the flogging of the lovers has triggered mixed reactions, with some human rights activists calling for the arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators and masterminds.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

