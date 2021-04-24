RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police begin investigation into killing of 9 in Nasarawa

The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has begun investigation into the attack and murder of nine people in Ajimaka village in Doma Local Government Area of the state by gunmen.

This is contain in a statement signed in Lafia on Saturday by ASP Ramhan Nansel, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on behalf of Bola Longe, the State Commissioner of Police.

In the statement, the CP said the police received the report about the attack around 6:00a.m. on Saturday and immediately mobilised personnel to tackle the situation.

“On 24/4/2021 at about 0600hrs, information was received on same date that at about 0100hrs, unknown assailants attacked Ajimaka village situated at Nasarawa/Benue boundary, Doka district of Doma LGA.

Upon receipt of the information, a joint team of police and military personnel were deployed to the scene, where nine corpses were recovered; each with multiple machete cuts,” the statement added.

The statement further said that the CP had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID) to move to the area and conduct a comprehensive investigation.

This, said the statement, would unravel the misery behind the attack and arrest the perpetrators.

The CP condoled with families of the deceased and assured that the command would not rest until the perpetrators were brought to book.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to assist the police with useful information that would assist in investigation and curtail crime in the state.

