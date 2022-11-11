Police arrests man, 32 over fraud with 10 ATM cards in Adamawa

He stated that the suspect was arrested on Nov. 8 by the police while on surveillance patrol at first bank ATM stand along Bank Toad in Yola North Local Government Area.

“The suspect, Joseph Nwakibe, a native of Nnewi South Anambra state and resident of Makurdi, Benue state, was said to have been invited to Yola by his friend Obinna Ajima, now at large, for joint fraudulent activities.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that, they usually queue behind customers with pretend as customers and usually offers to assist anyone they perceive is having difficulties in making transactions.

“And in the process take note of the person’s ATM pin number and smartly swap the card with the fake one in their hand,” Nguroje stated.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Sikiru Akande, commended the effort of the operatives and directed that effort be intensified to arrest the other suspect at large.

The police boss advised members of the public to be careful and refuse any assistance from criminal elements while making bank transactions at ATM points.