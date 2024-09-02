ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrests 2 drug traffickers in Akwa Ibom, recovers multiple firearms

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects were arrested following a raid on their residence on Saturday.

The suspects were arrested with multiple ammunitions [Platform Times]
The duo were nabbed during a raid on their residence on Ring Road-3 in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, for trafficking illegal drugs.

The operation took place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, and resulted in the recovery of various firearms and ammunition.

According to a statement released by Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Timfon John, the suspects are under investigation following the discovery of multiple weapons and drugs at their residence.

Okolie, from Abia-Omuma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, and Daniel, from Iwor Etor in Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, were found in possession of an array of firearms.

The seized items include a Nitro Air rifle with a detachable telescope, a SID Sauer American pistol, a Powerline Japanese pistol, and a Phantom American pistol.

Also, police recovered a black bag containing two pistol magazines with 10 rounds of live 9mm ammunition, a black pistol casing, and two pairs of leather gloves.

In their possession, officers also found three wraps of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa.

The suspects are currently being held by the police while further investigations are conducted to ascertain the full extent of their involvement in drug trafficking.

Following the arrests of the suspects, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to tackling crime and ensuring public safety.

The command urged the community to continue providing credible information to assist in the fight against crime and to help maintain security in the state.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

