Police arrests 3 notorious suspected cultists in Ogun

The Police spokesperson in the State, SP Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Sango-Ota, Ogun. According to him, the police command was able to apprehend the suspects as a result of credible information provided by an anonymous citizen.

Odutola said that the suspected cultists were arrested when the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) Sango Ota, CSP Saleh Dahiru, led his anti-robbery team to School 3 in Joju, Sango. She added that it was at this location where the suspects, Micheal Jackson, Joel Obieva and Oluwaseun Bamideke, were caught planning their illegal activities.

Odutola said: “During investigation, the suspects confessed that they were part of a larger gang of “Eiye confraternity”, comprising five members, with their leader still at large.

“Their intention was to meet at the school before carrying out their planned operation.

“However, thanks to the swift action of the Sango Division police, they were apprehended before they could execute their nefarious plans.”